Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $100.49. 287,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,734. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

