Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,797,000 after acquiring an additional 54,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,951. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.66 and a fifty-two week high of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

