Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. The stock had a trading volume of 286,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $364.88 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

