Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

