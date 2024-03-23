Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

