Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

