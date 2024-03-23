Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 1,620,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

