Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $286.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,723. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.93 and a twelve month high of $288.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

