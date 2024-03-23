Reviewing Lectra (LCTSF) and Its Competitors

Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Free Report) is one of 440 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lectra to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lectra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lectra N/A N/A N/A Lectra Competitors -71.25% -62.78% -8.11%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Lectra pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lectra pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 69.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lectra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Lectra Competitors 482 1925 4159 40 2.57

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Lectra’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lectra has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lectra and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lectra N/A N/A 42.09 Lectra Competitors $380.83 million $21.97 million 342.07

Lectra’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lectra. Lectra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lectra competitors beat Lectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lectra

Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, data, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes. It also offers technical maintenance, support, training, and consulting services; and sells consumables and parts. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Lectra SA was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

