Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

