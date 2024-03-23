RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $311.00 and last traded at $308.70. Approximately 304,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 482,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.06.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.22. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

