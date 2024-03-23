Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $18.48 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

