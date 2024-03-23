Richard Wilmer Sells 25,376 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 160.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 82.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 121.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 10.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

