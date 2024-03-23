Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 893,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,070 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.