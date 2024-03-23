Robert W. Baird Trims Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Target Price to $35.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Oculis stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

