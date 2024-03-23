Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.46.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

