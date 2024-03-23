Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 588,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 46,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

