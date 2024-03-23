Roger Dankel Sells 850 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00.

NYSE SSD opened at $201.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.34 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $81,069,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

