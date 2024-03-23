Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for about 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

