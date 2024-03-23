Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $556.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.96 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.54. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

