Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09). Approximately 197,893 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 182,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.25 and a beta of -0.03.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

