Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $114.66. 1,965,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,035. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

