Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 231,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 891,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 264,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

