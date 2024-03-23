Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $294,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

