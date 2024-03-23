Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 354,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,977. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

