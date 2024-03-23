Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $344,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 636.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.