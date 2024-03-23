Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,982. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.