Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.16% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period.

PSK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 180,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,344. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

