Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,415,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000.

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,869 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

