Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 177 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

