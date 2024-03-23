Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 649 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 267,422 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

