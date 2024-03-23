Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

