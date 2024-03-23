Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. BancFirst makes up approximately 3.2% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BancFirst by 43.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,919.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,510 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $85.80 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

