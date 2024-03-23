Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. South Plains Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noe G. Valles bought 30,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $25.64 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $421.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

