Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the period. Heritage Commerce accounts for about 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 516,348 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 22.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 261,440 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 243,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.