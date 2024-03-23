Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

MUR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

