Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Acquires $46,200.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,531.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

