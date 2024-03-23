RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

