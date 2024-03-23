Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

