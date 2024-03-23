Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$44.98 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$31.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.8835125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

