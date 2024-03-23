Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 14,516 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,137,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

