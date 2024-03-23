Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $341,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.58.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.