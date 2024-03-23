Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

