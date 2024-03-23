Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 14% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and $1,943.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.21 or 0.05182491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,690,163,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,534,181 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.