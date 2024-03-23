SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

