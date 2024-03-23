Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Down 4.1%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

