Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Down 4.1%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.
Schibsted ASA Trading Up 7.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
