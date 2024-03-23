Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.2%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 1,510,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,754,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

