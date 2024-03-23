Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.7 %

Scholastic stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

