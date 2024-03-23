Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

