Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,263 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.92. 298,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

